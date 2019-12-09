Services
Fred Wood Funeral Home Inc
36100 5 Mile Rd
Livonia, MI 48154
(734) 464-8060
Livonia - Kathleen Marie Harrington (nee: Byrnes) age 87 of Livonia. Beloved wife of the late Timothy Harrington for 52 years. Cherished mother of Maureen (Gordon) Sherry, Kathleen (Kevin) Carney, Tim (Lori), Mary Pat (Michael) O'Malley, Patrick, Peggy (Gabriel) Shivers, Michael (Maria), Shelagh (Craig) Gleeson. Loving grandma of John, Ann, Peggy, Kevin, Maureen, Julia, Brendan, Timothy, Elizabeth, Michael, Grace, Rosemary, Colleen, Norah, Patrick, Mary Clare, Kate, Jack, Frank, Rosie, Brigid, Robert, Patrick, Gabriel, Margaret, Michael J., Catherine, Brigid, Mary Kate, Claire, and Meghan. Cherished great grandma of Joey, Charlie, Kate, Jack, Elizabeth, Liam and Josie. Dearest sister of Marilyn (Dick) Diebold, John Boyle, Patrick Byrnes, Bishop Bernard Harrington the late O'Brien (Frances) Byrnes, Joan (Dick) Bauser, Irene Boyle, Marcia Byrnes, Jack (Margie), and Irene Harrington. She leaves behind many loving nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visitation will take place Tuesday 5pm-8pm, Wednesday 3pm-8pm with 6:30pm Rosary at Fred Wood Funeral Home Rice Chapel, 36100 Five Mile Rd. (E. of Levan) Livonia. Funeral will take place Thursday In-State 10am, Mass 10:30am at St. Kenneth Catholic Church 14951 Haggerty Rd. Livonia. Memorial contributions may be made to Gleaners Community Food Bank.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
