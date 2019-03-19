|
Kathleen June Blake
Frankfort - Kathleen June Blake, 76, of Frankfort, Michigan, much loved by family and friends, died of cancer in Santa Barbara, California, on March 11, 2019. Born on July 8, 1942, in New Bedford, MA to the late Herbert H. Blake and Ruth M. Blake (nee Brown), Kathy's passions were art and travel. She graduated with a degree in textile design and fashion from the New Bedford Institute of Technology. Later, her work in economic development for the state of Michigan allowed Kathy to travel the world encouraging businesses to locate in Michigan.
Curious and well read, Kathy was a gifted conversationalist and artist, lover of good food and a fabulous cook. She was born near the Atlantic Ocean, designed her dream home on Lake Michigan and died near the Pacific.
Kathy is survived by her partner, Julann M. McFarlane; daughter Ruth Edwards (Matthew Sulzen); son James Blake Edwards; daughter Kate Edwards (Damian Matthews); step daughters Naomi Snyder and Abby Snyder; her ex-husband James Edwards and spouse Patrick Murray; sister Rosalyn (Peter) Hand; brother Nayland, numerous nieces and nephews; and seven grandchildren.
"I remember how brave my mother was, how she helped me be brave too, and how much fun she was," Ruth Edwards said of her mother.
A celebration of life is planned around the 4th of July weekend in Frankfort, Michigan. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Benzie Shores District Library at 630 Main Street, Frankfort, Michigan, 49635.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 19, 2019