|
|
Kathleen Lynn Fanning
Lexington - Kathleen Lynn Fanning, 63 of Lexington passed away February 15, 2019 at Henry Ford Hospital.
Surviving her are four children, James (Lisa), John (Bristol), Christina and Amber. She is also survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren which whom she adored. In addition to her family, Kathie also leaves behind special friends which she considered family, Robert (Jeanne) and Bill (Alex) and many more.
Preceding her in death are her father, mother and sister.
Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held on March 9th, 2019 at the Father Kramer Knights of Columbus, 7400 Bernice, Center Line, Michigan 48015
Family and friends may arrive from 12 to 5 with a memorial service to begin at 1 o'clock and a luncheon to follow.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 6, 2019