Kathleen Corrigan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen M. Corrigan

Kathleen M. Corrigan Obituary
Kathleen M. Corrigan

Franklin - Kathleen M. Corrigan, age 86 of Franklin, passed away peacefully on February 6, 2020. Kathleen was a dedicated member of the Franklin Garden Club and a longtime parishioner of St. Owen Catholic Church. She was the beloved wife of Paul for 65 years. Loving mother of David (Lois), Jeanette (Michael) Murphy, Joanne (Stanford) Miller, Michael (Janice), Maureen (Ken) Gaffney and Karen (Timothy) Hogan. Cherished grandmother of 19 and great-grandmother of 16, plus one on the way. Dear sister of Michael (Rozanne) O'Hehir and Margaret (the late Eugene) Helner. Visitation Sunday, Feb. 9th, 4-8pm with a 7pm Rosary Service at McCabe Funeral Home, 31950 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. In state Monday, Feb. 10th, 10:30am until time of Funeral Mass, 11am at St. Owen Catholic Church, 6869 Franklin Rd., Bloomfield Hills. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to Alzheimer's Research.

mccabefuneralhome.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
