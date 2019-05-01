|
Kathleen M. Grawburg
- - Kathleen M. Grawburg, age 90, passed away April 29, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Charles Grawburg. Loving mother of David (Jean) Grawburg, Mark Grawburg and Michael (Barbara) Grawburg. Proud grandmother of ten and great-grandmother of 21. Proud aunt of many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her siblings Helen (Harold) Grawburg, Stanley (Roberta) Kalas and Ted Kalas. Visitation Thursday, May 2, 3-8 p.m. at Kaul Funeral Home, 27830 Gratiot Avenue, Roseville. Visitation will continue Friday, May 3, from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. at The Woods Church, 14300 E. 13 Mile Road, Warren. In lieu of flowers donations to The Woods Church or Heartland Hospice. Please share a memory with the family at www.kaulfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 1, 2019