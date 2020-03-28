Resources
1949 - 2020
Macomb Townshi - Kathleen M. "Kathy" Paglino, age 70, passed away March 24, 2020. She was born on June 3, 1949 in Detroit MI, to George and Joan Hartert. She was a loving and loyal sister to Patrick Hartert, who preceded her, and Michael Hartert who lives in Arizona.

Kathy was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her three daughters more than anything and she especially loved her role as Nana. She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her laugh. Her personality was magnetic. She made friends

everywhere she went and her customers throughout her years as a server, quickly became lifelong companions.

She is the loving and devoted mother of Tracy (Springstead) Cosart (Steve), Nicole "Nikki" Paglino, who preceded her, and Shannon (Paglino) Dziwanowski (Don). She taught her children the value of hard work, integrity, strength and unconditional love.

She will be incredibly missed by her 4 adoring grandchildren, Jacob, Mario, Enzo and Mila. She taught them how to joke, laugh and have fun in all that they do. They meant the world to her and they will never forget the endless amounts of snacks, candy and hugs

she loved to share with them. She was the best Nana.

A memorial to celebrate her life will be at a later date.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020
