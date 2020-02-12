|
Kathleen Mary Frazer
Kathleen Mary Frazer (née Vargo) received Last Rites of the Roman Catholic Church and transitioned peacefully on January 30, 2020 while vacationing in Florida. She was the youngest daughter of John And Germaine (Dombrowski) Vargo. She worked at Flexible Products Co. for 18 years which is where she met her husband. For 37 years Kathy was the patient and loving companion of Terence. They were married 31 years. Their union produced Hannah Marie (Anthony), Vincent ( Nathan), and John. Kathy was an affectionate mother. She was blessed with 2 grandchildren and doted upon them: Lincoln and Penelope. Her older sisters Debra Serafini (David) and Michele Karwoski were Kathy's go to people for advice and unconditional love. She was proud of and happy with her nine nieces and nephews: Joseph Karwoski (AJ), Jenna Serafini, Jamie Holland (Tom), Megan Serafini, Katie McWherter (Chris), Karen Miller (Jon), Rachel Serafini, Allison Shotwell (Jordan) and Brinn Serafini. Jamie Pudlik was also near to her heart. Kathleen was a proud graduate of St Florian's in Hamtramck. She leaves behind friends there and In the community of Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes. The latter helped shepherd her 3 children through school. Kathy has many Dombrowski and Vargo relatives and Frazer in laws who will remember her with love and smiles. She accomplished more than she ever thought she would in the time she thought she would never have. Rest In Peace. A celebration of Kathy's life is to be determined.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2020