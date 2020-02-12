Services
Family-Funeral & Cremation
7253 Plantation Rd
Pensacola, FL 32504
(850) 466-5440
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Frazer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Mary Frazer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen Mary Frazer Obituary
Kathleen Mary Frazer

Kathleen Mary Frazer (née Vargo) received Last Rites of the Roman Catholic Church and transitioned peacefully on January 30, 2020 while vacationing in Florida. She was the youngest daughter of John And Germaine (Dombrowski) Vargo. She worked at Flexible Products Co. for 18 years which is where she met her husband. For 37 years Kathy was the patient and loving companion of Terence. They were married 31 years. Their union produced Hannah Marie (Anthony), Vincent ( Nathan), and John. Kathy was an affectionate mother. She was blessed with 2 grandchildren and doted upon them: Lincoln and Penelope. Her older sisters Debra Serafini (David) and Michele Karwoski were Kathy's go to people for advice and unconditional love. She was proud of and happy with her nine nieces and nephews: Joseph Karwoski (AJ), Jenna Serafini, Jamie Holland (Tom), Megan Serafini, Katie McWherter (Chris), Karen Miller (Jon), Rachel Serafini, Allison Shotwell (Jordan) and Brinn Serafini. Jamie Pudlik was also near to her heart. Kathleen was a proud graduate of St Florian's in Hamtramck. She leaves behind friends there and In the community of Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes. The latter helped shepherd her 3 children through school. Kathy has many Dombrowski and Vargo relatives and Frazer in laws who will remember her with love and smiles. She accomplished more than she ever thought she would in the time she thought she would never have. Rest In Peace. A celebration of Kathy's life is to be determined.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Family-Funeral & Cremation
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -