Kathleen MulheronGrosse Pointe Park - Kathleen Mulheron long time resident of Grosse Pointe Park passed away Friday, June 5, 2020 at the age of 65. Kathleen was second born to Margaret and Henry Kibin survived by older sister Susan Glantz and predeceased by younger brother Henry Kibin. She attended nursing school at Grace Hospital School of nursing class 1980 with long time best friend Rose Alef. Kathleen married William Mulheron in 1983 and were together for 37. She was the proud Mother of three children Michael Mulheron (engaged to Andrea Zepeda), Timothy Mulheron and Sarah Mulheron. She was a caring aunt of many nieces and nephews, a loving friend and dedicated nurse working at Harper Hospital for 40 years. She was a patient at Karmanos Cancer Institute for 22 years and an example of strength, positivity and kindness.