|
|
Kathleen Olson
South Lyon - Olson, Kathleen Fay. July 9, 2019. Age 80 of South Lyon. Loving sister of Phyllis (Phillip) McKinney. Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Evelyn and her brother, Melvin (Delores) Olson. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and 1 great grand niece. Kathleen will be deeply missed by family and friends. Memorial visitation Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. with the service to be held at 4 pm at the Dearborn Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23701 Ford Road. (313) 278-5100. Donations may be made to . Please share memories and/or leave condolences on Kathleen's guestbook at www.voranfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 14, 2019