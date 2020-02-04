Services
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Loretto Catholic Church
Redford, MI
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:30 AM
Our Lady of Loretto Catholic Church
Redford, MI
Kathleen Rose (Kay) Borshanian


1928 - 2020
Kathleen (Kay) Rose Borshanian

Redford - 7/19/1928 - 1/31/2020

Age 91 of Redford, Michigan. Passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on January 31, 2020. She was a native of Detroit, the youngest daughter of Samuel and Bertha (Gapske) Homsher. Preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, James and Betty (Reith). She graduated from Cooley High School in 1946. In 1950 Kay met and married the love of her life, Charles Borshanian. They were married for seventy years. She is survived by her children, Lisa (John) Hamlin and Joseph (Kathy) Borshanian and grandchildren, Brett and Michele.

She was a wonderful cook and homemaker, loved ice cream and anything caramel. At work and at play she always did her very best. She loved movies, Robert Redford, dining out, and traveling. Most of all, she loved her family. She was an avid reader and liked to knit. Kay was always game for a new adventure. She treated everyone with respect and kindness. Although Kay endured many hardships throughout her life she never complained.

Memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 8th, at Our Lady of Loretto Catholic Church in Redford. Visitation starts at 10:30 am followed by Memorial Mass at 11:30 am.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 4 to Feb. 7, 2020
