Kathleen (Kay) Sauve'
Clinton Township - Kathleen (Kay) Ann (Lochbiler) Sauve', 93, of Clinton Township, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. She was born on June 4, 1925 in Detroit, to the late Wendell A. and Isabell (Roemer) Lochbiler.
Survived by her husband of 68 years, Joseph Edouard Sauve', four sons; Dr. Mark and Penny of St. Clair Shores, Matthew and Mary of Shelby Twp., Luke and Margaret of Clinton Township and John and Ann of Brighton, daughter, Gretchen and Robert Bell of Media, PA., six grandchildren; Michelle, Christine, Phillip, Andrew, Emma and Kate, one great-granddaughter, Prairie, and sisters; Dorothy Bobitz and Marlene DeWulf. She was preceded in death by siblings; Eleanor Graham, Mary Lou Marsh and Wendell Lochbiler Jr.
A memorial mass will be held at 10:00 AM - Tuesday, June 4th, 2019 at St. Thecla Catholic Church - 20740 S. Nunneley, Clinton Township. Father Brian Cokonougher will officiate.
The family will receive friends and family before Mass, from 9:00 AM until 10:00 AM, in church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: St. Thecla School Tuition Fund, at: 20762 S Nunneley Rd, Clinton Township, MI 48035 or .
Arrangements in care of Jowett Funeral Home - New Haven.View obituary and share memories at www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 24, 2019