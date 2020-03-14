|
|
Kathryn A Hoss
Hoss, Kathryn A., 69, of Lincoln Park, Michigan. Loving Mother of Justin (Amy Swibel) Hoss, and Eric (Milka) Hoss. Dearest Sister of Terese (Mark) Steffensky, Kristine (Thomas) Consiglio, Patricia (David) Doerr, Paulette (Anthony Janus) DeBaldo-Carson, Daniel DeBaldo, and the late Karyn DeBaldo and Elizabeth Thode. Cherished Grandmother of Lincoln Hoss, Trevor Hoss, and Elyse Hoss.
Funeral arrangements handled by Kernan Funeral Service, Lincoln Park, Michigan.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020