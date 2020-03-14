Services
John G. Kernan Funeral Home
1020 Fort Street
Lincoln Park, MI 48146
(313) 381-2345
Kathryn A. Hoss

Kathryn A. Hoss Obituary
Kathryn A Hoss

Hoss, Kathryn A., 69, of Lincoln Park, Michigan. Loving Mother of Justin (Amy Swibel) Hoss, and Eric (Milka) Hoss. Dearest Sister of Terese (Mark) Steffensky, Kristine (Thomas) Consiglio, Patricia (David) Doerr, Paulette (Anthony Janus) DeBaldo-Carson, Daniel DeBaldo, and the late Karyn DeBaldo and Elizabeth Thode. Cherished Grandmother of Lincoln Hoss, Trevor Hoss, and Elyse Hoss.

Funeral arrangements handled by Kernan Funeral Service, Lincoln Park, Michigan.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020
