Gramer Funeral Home
705 North Main Street
Clawson, MI 48017
Farmington Hills - Kathryn Elaine Weidig, of Farmington Hills and formerly Royal Oak, died October 28, 2019 at age 59. She was born to parents James and Neva (Bartell) Weidig on October 13, 1960 in Royal Oak. Survived by her siblings Andrea Lawrence, Susie (John) Harper, and Paul (Debbie) Weidig; her mother's partner Dianne Chapman; and many loving cousins and friends. Visitation will be held 2:00 - 8:00 PM Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Gramer Funeral Home, 705 North Main Street (Livernois btw. 14 & 15 Mile Rd.), Clawson, MI 48017; (248) 435-9010. Funeral service at 10:00 AM Friday, November 1, 2019 also at the funeral home. www.GramerFuneralHome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
