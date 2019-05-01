|
Kathryn Jane "Kay" Schmid
Farmington - Passed away April 29, 2019. Surviving Kay are her cherished daughters, Mary (the late James) Potter and Joan Schmid; and grandson, Michael Potter. Sadly, Kay is preceded in death by her husband, Robert. Visitation Thursday, May 2, from 2-8 pm, with a 7 pm Rosary at the Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, 23720 Farmington Rd., (btw. 9-10 Mile Rds., just N of Grand River), downtown Farmington (248-474-5200). Her funeral mass is scheduled for Friday, May 3, at 10 am (instate 9:30 am) at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 23615 Power Rd., Farmington. Kay will be laid to rest with Robert at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, in Southfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions suggested to the . Heeney-Sundquist.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 1 to May 2, 2019