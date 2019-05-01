Services
Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, Inc.
23720 Farmington Rd
Farmington, MI 48336
(248) 474-5200
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, Inc.
23720 Farmington Rd
Farmington, MI 48336
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, May 2, 2019
7:00 PM
Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, Inc.
23720 Farmington Rd
Farmington, MI 48336
View Map
Lying in State
Friday, May 3, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church
23615 Power Rd
, Farmington, MI
View Map
Memorial Mass
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church
23615 Power Rd.
Farmington, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn Schmid
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn Jane "Kay" Schmid


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kathryn Jane "Kay" Schmid Obituary
Kathryn Jane "Kay" Schmid

Farmington - Passed away April 29, 2019. Surviving Kay are her cherished daughters, Mary (the late James) Potter and Joan Schmid; and grandson, Michael Potter. Sadly, Kay is preceded in death by her husband, Robert. Visitation Thursday, May 2, from 2-8 pm, with a 7 pm Rosary at the Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, 23720 Farmington Rd., (btw. 9-10 Mile Rds., just N of Grand River), downtown Farmington (248-474-5200). Her funeral mass is scheduled for Friday, May 3, at 10 am (instate 9:30 am) at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 23615 Power Rd., Farmington. Kay will be laid to rest with Robert at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, in Southfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions suggested to the . Heeney-Sundquist.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 1 to May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now