My heart is broken. Kathy, Kat, Wags, she went by many names, but Friend is best known and felt. Her sense of humor, laughter, dancing skills and her eager willingness to indulge in life, made her special to all that were lucky to have known her. Her memory will live on and continue to make us smile. Watch over us, my friend. Hugs to Dean and her family for their great loss.

Cookie Wilk

Friend