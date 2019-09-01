Services
Cole Funeral Chapel
214 E Middle St
Chelsea, MI 48118
(734) 475-1551
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
16012 Boulder Ridge Lane
Grass Lake, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathy Sherwin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathy H. Sherwin


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathy H. Sherwin Obituary
Kathy H. Sherwin

Kalamazoo - Kathy H. Sherwin, of Kalamazoo, MI, Age 59, died July 13, 2019. She was born July 11, 1960 in Mentor, Oh, the daughter of Leon & Zella Pfeifer. Kathy graduated from Cleary University, and worked as a medical billing supervisor at Botsford Hospital. Survived by her husband, Robert Sherwin and daughter, Amy Hilton. Her family will greet friends Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, 2-7 pm at 16012 Boulder Ridge Lane, Grass Lake, MI 49240. Full obit at www.ColeFuneralChapel.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cole Funeral Chapel
Download Now