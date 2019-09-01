|
|
Kathy H. Sherwin
Kalamazoo - Kathy H. Sherwin, of Kalamazoo, MI, Age 59, died July 13, 2019. She was born July 11, 1960 in Mentor, Oh, the daughter of Leon & Zella Pfeifer. Kathy graduated from Cleary University, and worked as a medical billing supervisor at Botsford Hospital. Survived by her husband, Robert Sherwin and daughter, Amy Hilton. Her family will greet friends Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, 2-7 pm at 16012 Boulder Ridge Lane, Grass Lake, MI 49240. Full obit at www.ColeFuneralChapel.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 1, 2019