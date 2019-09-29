|
Kay A. Smith
Dearborn - Smith, Kay Annette Ryan, age 83, of Dearborn, died August 25, 2019. Kay was born to David and Alice (Gauthier) Ryan on November 19, 1935 in Sault St. Marie, MI. Kay worked in the Wayne County Library System for 30 years, the last 16 years with the Library for the Blind and Physically Handicapped, retiring in 1996. With family and friends, she was always there to listen, encourage, gently offer advice, and share a laugh or a tear. We will miss her; her strength, her smile, her love. Kay was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Gilbert Smith. She is survived by her loving family; son, James E. Turner and his wife, Teresa May Peyton Turner; step-daughters, Kim Turner Tickle, Robin Turner George, Lori Smith Schultz, and Melanie Smith Klein; 12 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren; and siblings, Lenore Jeanene Ryan, Sally Ryan King and her husband, Andre' R. King, and Roger David Ryan and his wife Margie P. Ryan.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 29, 2019