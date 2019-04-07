|
Kay Diane Bodick
Free Soil - Kay Diane Bodick 81, died Wednesday morning, March 20, 2019, in her home in Free Soil, MI. She was born, May 1937 in Detroit, Michigan to Lucille and Kenneth Calkins. Kay married James Jay Bodick in 1958 and raised four children in Livonia, Michigan.
She was always a loving and giving person, always putting others above herself. Kay was dedicated to all family and friends.
She had a great love of dogs, moved her to create a successful dog grooming shop in the 80's.
Later, her and her husband retired to Muskegon Lake, where she lived until 2013.
Kay was preceded in death by her husband James and sons, Mitchel and James Jr. She is survived by her son Mark, daughter Marlea, grandchildren, Jesse, Chelsea, Steely and KayAnna, great-grandchildren, Sara Beth and Jessica, brother Carl, sisters-in-law, Donna and Mary, and dear life long friend Evelyn.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 7, 2019