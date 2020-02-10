Services
Kay Vartanian Obituary
Passed away on February 9, 2020 at the age of 106.

She was a World War II Veteran and a "Feisty Armenian" who lived life to the fullest. She will be fondly remembered with love & joy and her nieces & nephews, great nieces & nephews, great-great nieces & nephews, friends and neighbors.

Visitation Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Phillips Funeral Home 122 W. Lake Street, South Lyon.

In state Monday, February 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. until her 11:00 a.m. Funeral with US Military Honors to follow at St. John Armenian Church 22001 Northwestern Highway, Southfield.

In lieu of flower memorial donations are to or . Arrangements entrusted to Edward Korkoian Funeral Home, Royal Oak (248) 541-8325. To send a loving message, please visit Kay's obituary at www.ekfh.net.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
