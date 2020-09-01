1/1
Kaye A. Fraser
Kaye A. Fraser

Mesa - Je Suis Prest. Kaye A. Fraser, 88, of Mesa, Arizona, passed away on August 31, 2020. Kaye was born in Detroit, Michigan, and is preceded in death by his mother Viola; father Leo; stepmother Grace; brothers Lawrence, Charles, Robert, Wesley and Walter; sisters Joyce and Gladys. Kaye married Alice Schmitz (d.1987) on April 19, 1950. Together they had four children. He is survived by his daughters Annmarie Fraser Kardasz and Kimberly Brogdon (Dwayne, d.2018). He is rejoined with his wife Alice, his son William (d.1973), and daughter Susan (d.1965). Kaye retired from the City of Mesa, Arizona in 1994, and previously worked for the City of Detroit's Public Lighting Commission.In his final years Kaye was an important figure in the lives of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is survived by his granddaughters Jennifer James and Pamela Fraser Breum (Jeff), and his grandsons Paul Kardasz (Jessica) and Jack Kardasz. He is further survived by his great grandchildren Mikayla A. Corzine (Daniel), Brian Feltrop, Donovan J. James, Kellen C. James, Alexis S. Kardasz, Sullivan Q. James, Gillian N. James, Colin Kaye Breum, Lillie R. Kardasz, Blake S. Breum, and Abigail R. Kardasz. No memorial services are currently scheduled and will be announced later. Bunker Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Sep. 1 to Sep. 3, 2020.
