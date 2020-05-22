|
Kayleen J. "Kay" Hartman
Northville - Age 81, of Northville passed away May 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert "Bob". Loving mother of Laurie (Bob) Wasko, Doug (Amy) Hartman, and Jeff Hartman. Dear sister of Sharon (Henry) Johnson. Cherished grandmother of Caitlin, Erin, Sara, Jenny, and Grant. Private services will be held. During this difficult time, please make sure to reach out to the family by leaving your thoughts online, sending a card, or a making phone call. Contributions appreciated to the Humane Society of Huron Valley. Please share condolences at casterlinefuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 22 to May 24, 2020