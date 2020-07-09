1/
Keith Alan Delacourt
08.24.1974 - 07.04.2020

Keith Alan Delacourt was a kind soul who gave of himself without thought. He lived a life of quiet service to his friends and family. Keith passed away over the 4th of July weekend. He was as kind a person as you would ever want to meet. Keith was gentle, caring, and loved his friends and family dearly. He was quick to give his time and love to whoever needed it. He felt things deeply, he was a good son, brother, uncle and friend.

He will be lovingly remembered by his parents, Derek Paul & Kathleen Marie Delacourt; his brother, Derek Loren (Michelle Anna) Delacourt; and nephew, Campbell Keith Henry Delacourt.

There will not be an immediate service for Keith, circumstances dictate something later this summer or in the fall. Nie Family Funeral Home of Ann Arbor is handling Keith's arrangements, they have established a remembrance page for you to share thoughts, pictures and memories of Keith: https://www.niefuneralhomes.com/memorials/keith-delacourt/4256533/index.php.

If you want to do something positive on his behalf please send memorial contributions to the United Way, https://www.unitedway.org/get-involved/ways-to-give/donate or a charity of your choice - it would make him happy.






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jul. 9 to Jul. 12, 2020.
