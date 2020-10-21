Keith Francis Schulte
Clarkston - Keith Francis Schulte, age 74, of Clarkston passed away Monday October 19, 2020. Keith was born the son of Francis and Lila Schulte in Highland Park, Michigan on April 6, 1946. He graduated from Ferndale High School, class of 1964 and served in the United States Air Force. He married Osa Wyatt on October 4, 1997 in Rochester Hills. Keith worked as a toolmaker and quality control engineer for Volkswagen and later at General Motors. Keith loved to travel with Osa: Mackinaw Island, the Caribbean, Europe, the Mediterranean were some of his favorites. He also loved classic cars, boating, softball, bowling, and his dog. Keith is survived by his loving wife Osa; children Marius (Lynette) Klykken, Kimberly (Paul) Carrier, Bryan Howes, and Andrew ( Marina) Walsh; grandchildren Troy, Brandon, Zachary, Raelyn, Crystal, Meaghan, Stephanie, Michael, Timothy, Haley, Ethan, and Abby; great-grand kids Ryley, Piper, James, Skylar, and Aaliyah; and aunts Juliann Kumm, Jeanne Flanagan, and Alice Hodgson. Keith's family will welcome all to a memorial gathering on Saturday October 24, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Unity Center Church, located at 3070 S. Baldwin Rd in Orion Twp. All are invited to attend the graveside service to be held the same day at 2:45 p.m. at White Chapel Cemetery, located at 621 W. Long Lake Rd in Troy, Michigan. Share memories online at www.dignitymemorial.com
