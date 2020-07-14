1/
Keith Renner
Keith Renner

Dearborn - Age 67 July 12, 2020 Devoted husband of Linda for 49 years. Loving father of Donna (Thomas Jr.) Chuey, and Keith Jr. (Scarlett). Greatly loved Papa of Nicholas, Julian, Thomas III, Gabrielle, Jacqueline, Sydney and Alyssa. Brother of Kenneth, Marianne Chrzanowski and the late Gerald and Glen. Brother-in-law of Joanna, Sue and the late Frank Chrzanowski. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 3 pm - 7pm with a 6 pm Zoom Rosary at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home. Funeral Service Friday 10 am at St. Sebastian Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude. www.santeiufuneralhome.com




MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
JUL
16
Rosary
06:00 PM
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
JUL
17
Funeral service
10:00 AM
St. Sebastian Catholic Church
