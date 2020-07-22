1/1
Keith W. Hepp
Keith W. Hepp

Keith W. Hepp, passed on Thursday, July 16, 2020 in West Chester, Ohio at the age of 55. He is survived by his children, Meghan, Emi, and Andrew, parents, Gerald (Gloria) Hepp, siblings, Colleen (Shaun) Horan, Brian Hepp, Denise (Mark) Laudenslayer, Christopher (Johanne) Hepp, and William (Candy) Hepp. Instate Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 24505 Meadowbrook Road, Novi from 10:30 AM until time of funeral liturgy 11:00 AM. Memorial donations may be made to Xavier University, Keith Hepp Scholarship Fund, 1507 Dana Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45207. Online condolences to www.obriensullivanfuneralhome.com.




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Lying in State
10:30 - 11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
JUL
25
Liturgy
11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
O'Brien-Sullivan Funeral Home
41555 Grand River Ave
Novi, MI 48375
(248) 348-1800
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
July 23, 2020
Faithful Blessings Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
