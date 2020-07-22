Keith W. Hepp
Keith W. Hepp, passed on Thursday, July 16, 2020 in West Chester, Ohio at the age of 55. He is survived by his children, Meghan, Emi, and Andrew, parents, Gerald (Gloria) Hepp, siblings, Colleen (Shaun) Horan, Brian Hepp, Denise (Mark) Laudenslayer, Christopher (Johanne) Hepp, and William (Candy) Hepp. Instate Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 24505 Meadowbrook Road, Novi from 10:30 AM until time of funeral liturgy 11:00 AM. Memorial donations may be made to Xavier University, Keith Hepp Scholarship Fund, 1507 Dana Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45207. Online condolences to www.obriensullivanfuneralhome.com
