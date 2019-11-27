|
Kelly Ann Gullo
Pleasanton, CA - Kelly Ann Gullo, age 51 of Pleasanton, Californaia passed away November 23, 2019. Beloved wife of Joseph. Loving mother of Sydney and Caroline. Proud grandmother of Luna. Dear daughter of William "John" O'Neil and Kathleen (McCurry) O'Neil. Caring sister of Johnny (Michelle) O'Neil, Colleen (Todd) Greene; Gina (Andrew) Lantz, Michael (Lisa) Gullo, David (Burgendy) Gullo, and Matthew (Meghann) Gullo. Also survived by many loving friends and family. The family will receive friends Sunday from 4-8pm and Monday 1-9pm at the Sawyer-Fuller Funeral Home, 2125 12 Mile Road, Berkley (two blocks west of Woodward). Mrs. Gullo will lie in state Tuesday from 9:30am until the time of Mass 10am at the National Shrine of the Little Flower Bascilica, 2100 12 Mile Road, Royal Oak (northeast corner of 12 Mile and Woodward). Following Mass, Kelly will be taken in procession to Roseland Park Cemetery for entombment. In leiu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Coalition to Abolish Slavery & Trafficking www.castla.org
