Oakland Twp. - Ken McCarter, age 71, of Oakland Twp., passed away peacefully with family at his side on May 5, 2019. Beloved husband of Kathryn "Kathy" (nee Upton) for forty-one beautiful years and father of Peter McCarter. Ken is survived by his siblings Rick (Maureen) McCarter, Marilyn (Anthony) Messina, Larry (Barb) McCarter; sister-in-laws Pam (Roger) Spaven, Marsha (Gary) Herlick; nephew of Margaret "Honey" Demmer and Terry Upton; also survived by many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents Earl and Frances McCarter and in-laws Jack and Katie Upton. Ken graduated from Kimball High School in Royal Oak before attending Central Michigan University where he played football and earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. He also attended Oakland University to earn his MBA and later served as an Executive In Residence and Adjunct Professor while working closely with the men's basketball staff and student athletes as a mentor. Ken joined Chrysler out of college and became the Vice President of Labor Relations. He retired in 2008 after a successful 38-year career. Ken met the love of his life Kathy through mutual friends, married, and lived in the Rochester area where they would raise Peter and actively support multiple community events and foundations. Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, May 9, 2019 - 11 a.m. with an in-state at 10 a.m. at St. John Fisher Chapel, University Parish, 3665 E. Walton Blvd., Auburn Hills. Visitation will take place Wednesday, May 8, 2019 - 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Modetz Funeral Home, 100 E. Silverbell Rd., Orion. In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to make a donation in memory of Ken McCarter to the in the name of Coaches Beat Cancer Event (www.coachesbeatcancer.org, 560 Pioneer Drive, Rochester, MI 48309). The family of Ken McCarter is exceedingly grateful to all of his kind friends, relatives, doctors, and caregivers for their endearing support over the last months of his life. Online condolences www.modetzfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 7, 2019