Kenneth A. Sudzinski
Cheboygan - Kenneth A. Sudzinski, 91, of Cheboygan, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 in Port Huron surrounded by family.
He was born October 28, 1928 in Hamtramck, Michigan to the late August and Victoria Sudzinski. He married Anne C. Rochna on November 25, 1948.
Kenneth was a resident of Cheboygan since 1990, moving from Warren, Michigan. He worked as a draftsman for Michigan Consolidated Gas Company and retired in 1990.
He is survived by his children, Kevin (Cheryl) Sudzinski, Kimberly (Alan) Krug, Kathy (Ron) Bennett and Kenneth (Stephanie) Sudzinski; nine grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of sixty years, Anne; and sister, Arlene Graham.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation.
Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020