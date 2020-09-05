1/1
Kenneth A. Wilson
Kenneth A. Wilson

Wilson, Kenneth A. Age 97 September 4, 2020. Beloved husband of 55 years to the late Bernice. Loving father of Timothy (Teresa) Wilson. Grandfather of Emily and Chelsea. Mr. Wilson worked at Sears in the HVAC Service Department for many years. He was a member and active in the Holy Family Knights of Columbus. Ken was a Veteran of the United States Army serving during WWII during 5 campaigns. He obtained 5 bronze stars. Instate 10 am Tuesday, September 8, 2020 Holy Family Catholic Church 24505 Meadowbrook Rd. Novi until mass at 10:30 am. Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy to www.obriensullivanfuneralhome.com




