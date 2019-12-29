|
Kenneth Burton
Kenneth Burton passed away December 24, 2019.
He is survived by his loving wife Joyce and his children Dorothy (Roger) Alighire, Karla (Dan) Shores, Susan (Jeff) See, and grandchildren Caleb (Mindi) Shores and 7 other grand children along with 9 great grand children. Also surviving are his loving step children and their families, 2 brothers and a sister. His loving dog Heath misses him dearly.
A Memorial is set for January 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Royal Oak First United Methodist Church. 320 West Seventh Street.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the American Diabetes Association or the Royal Oak First United Methodist Church.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 29 to Dec. 31, 2019