Services
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
32000 Schoenherr
Warren, MI 48088
(586) 293-8030
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Boggs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth C. Boggs Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth C. Boggs Jr. Obituary
Kenneth C. Boggs Jr.

Warren - Age 70, October 17, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Mary Ann Boggs for 29 years. Loving father of Tammy Swanson (John), Kenneth III (Reanna), Karen Ramsey (Billy), Onnie Forbis Jr., Tony (Matt Zmudczynski), and Fran Gerebics (Tim). Cherished grandfather of Jake, Kara, Lauren, Josh, Troy, Taylor, Evan, Logan, Shelby, Payton, and Evalyn. Brother of Gary. Visitation Sunday 2-9 pm at the A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 32000 Schoenherr Road at Masonic, Warren. In state Monday 10:00 am until time of funeral 11:00 am at Christ Lutheran Church, 32300 Schoenherr Road, Warren. Interment Cadillac Memorial Gardens East Cemetery. Memorials to Beaumont Hospice would be appreciated.

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.H. Peters Funeral Home
Download Now