|
|
Kenneth C. Boggs Jr.
Warren - Age 70, October 17, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Mary Ann Boggs for 29 years. Loving father of Tammy Swanson (John), Kenneth III (Reanna), Karen Ramsey (Billy), Onnie Forbis Jr., Tony (Matt Zmudczynski), and Fran Gerebics (Tim). Cherished grandfather of Jake, Kara, Lauren, Josh, Troy, Taylor, Evan, Logan, Shelby, Payton, and Evalyn. Brother of Gary. Visitation Sunday 2-9 pm at the A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 32000 Schoenherr Road at Masonic, Warren. In state Monday 10:00 am until time of funeral 11:00 am at Christ Lutheran Church, 32300 Schoenherr Road, Warren. Interment Cadillac Memorial Gardens East Cemetery. Memorials to Beaumont Hospice would be appreciated.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019