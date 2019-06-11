|
Kenneth C. Jones
Troy - Kenneth C. Jones, age 77, June 7, 2019.
Former husband of the late Rosann Warner, and dear father of Patricia (Bryon) Dwyer, Joseph Jones, Janet (Mark) Hughes, and Paul (Cindi) Jones. Loving grandfather of Dakota, Mitchell, Martin, Jenna, Harley, and Presley. Brother of Kathy (Mike) Michaud and the late Patricia D'Ambrosio. Brother in-law of Gino D'Ambrosio.
Visitation Tuesday 3-9 PM at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Rd) in Warren. Mr. Jones will lie in state Wednesday 9:30 AM at St. Margaret of Scotland Catholic Church, until the time of the Funeral Mass at 10 AM. Memorial donations appreciated to St. Margaret of Scotland Church. Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 11, 2019