Kenneth C. Tempest
- - March 22, 2019 Age 87. Beloved husband of the late Beverly (McDowell). Loving father of Cynthia Welch, Brian (Lisa), Lori (Chuck), and Daryl (Laureta). Proud grandfather of 8 and 1 great grandson.
Visitation at the Sterling Heights Chapel of Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home 13650 E. Fifteen Mile Road, (@ Schoenherr Friday, March 27, 2019, 2:00-9:00 pm with Service at 7:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to Michigan Diabetes is preferred by the family.Memories shared at www.bcfh.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 24, 2019