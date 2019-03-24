Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
(248) 549-0500
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
4:30 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Pedersen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth D. Pedersen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kenneth D. Pedersen Obituary
Kenneth D. Pedersen

- - Kenneth went to be with the Lord on February 23, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Doris. Loving father of Christina Blakemore (Alan), Carrie Nelson (David). Dearest step-father of Darrin Moore (Michele). Cherished grandfather of Joshua, Bryan, Katie, Krista, Haidyn, and Mina. Caring brother of Edward K. Pedersen (Carol) and the late Darryl N. Pedersen. Dear uncle of Pamela Muller, Jonathon N. Pedersen (Lindsey), Edward C. Pedersen, and Eileen C. Pedersen. Also survived by great nieces and nephew. Family will receive friends Friday, March 29, from 3:00pm until time of Service at 4:30pm at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), Royal Oak, (248) 549-0500. Memorial tributes to the Beaumont Foundation.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
Download Now