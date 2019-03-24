|
Kenneth D. Pedersen
- - Kenneth went to be with the Lord on February 23, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Doris. Loving father of Christina Blakemore (Alan), Carrie Nelson (David). Dearest step-father of Darrin Moore (Michele). Cherished grandfather of Joshua, Bryan, Katie, Krista, Haidyn, and Mina. Caring brother of Edward K. Pedersen (Carol) and the late Darryl N. Pedersen. Dear uncle of Pamela Muller, Jonathon N. Pedersen (Lindsey), Edward C. Pedersen, and Eileen C. Pedersen. Also survived by great nieces and nephew. Family will receive friends Friday, March 29, from 3:00pm until time of Service at 4:30pm at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), Royal Oak, (248) 549-0500. Memorial tributes to the Beaumont Foundation.
