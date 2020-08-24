Kenneth Delmar PardonnetAugust 23, 2020, age 90. Beloved husband of Judith for nearly 44 years. Dearest father of Pamela S. Weiner and Dr. Michael L. Pardonnet (Nancy Stewart). Loving grandfather of Ian Pardonnet (Jennifer), Andrea Mehi (Jeffrey), and Jessica Weiner. Greatest grandfather to Graham August and Gavin Delmar Pardonnet. Dear brother of Roland Pardonnet (Kay). Predeceased by Beverly Estrada Pardonnet and Jean Welk Pardonnet. Friend to Mary, both here and in England. Private inurnment at Kirk in the Hills, Bloomfield Hills. A Celebration of Ken's Life will be scheduled for Spring 2021. Memorial tributes to Kirk in the Hills, 1340 W. Long Lake Rd., Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302. A.J. Desmond & Sons, (248) 549-0500.View obituary and sign tribute wall at