|
|
Kenneth E. Jacobsen
Northville - Age 79, longtime resident of Northville, passed away March 25, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Audrey. Loving father of Ken (Stephanie) Jacobsen, Jr. and Keith (Mary) Jacobsen. Adored grandfather of Bryce, Aspen, Neil, Cooper, and Elena. Visitation will be held Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at Casterline Funeral Home, 122 W. Dunlap, Northville. Memorial Service will be held Friday, April 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 777 W. 8 Mile Rd., Northville. In lieu of flowers contributions to First United Methodist Church - Youth Mission Group would be appreciated. Share condolences at www.casterlinefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 7, 2019