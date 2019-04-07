Services
Casterline Funeral Home Inc
122 W Dunlap St
Northville, MI 48167
(248) 349-0611
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Casterline Funeral Home Inc
122 W Dunlap St
Northville, MI 48167
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
777 W. 8 Mile Rd
Northville, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Jacobsen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth E. Jacobsen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kenneth E. Jacobsen Obituary
Kenneth E. Jacobsen

Northville - Age 79, longtime resident of Northville, passed away March 25, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Audrey. Loving father of Ken (Stephanie) Jacobsen, Jr. and Keith (Mary) Jacobsen. Adored grandfather of Bryce, Aspen, Neil, Cooper, and Elena. Visitation will be held Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at Casterline Funeral Home, 122 W. Dunlap, Northville. Memorial Service will be held Friday, April 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 777 W. 8 Mile Rd., Northville. In lieu of flowers contributions to First United Methodist Church - Youth Mission Group would be appreciated. Share condolences at www.casterlinefuneralhome.com.

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now