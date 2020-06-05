Kenneth Edward Nietering



Kenneth Edward Nietering, age 63, of Dearborn, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020.



Ken was born in Grand Rapids on April 16, 1957, the son of Fred and Audrey Nietering. Ken attended Northview Schools, graduating valedictorian of the Northview High School class of 1975. He earned a B.S. in chemistry from Western Michigan University in 1979 and an M.S. in chemistry from the University of Minnesota in 1983. Ken had a 35 year career with Ford Motor Company in their research labs in Dearborn, where he retired in 2018, specializing in automotive glazings and coatings.



Ken is survived by his parents, Fred and Audrey, siblings Vicki (Jan) Stefan of Roseville, MN, Alan (Donna) Nietering of Rock Hill, SC, and Nancy (Spencer) Swift of Kentwood. He is also survived by his wife of 38 years, Emily, and three sons, Nathaniel (Kristen) Nietering of Zeeland, Eric (Allisondra) Nietering of Valparaiso, IN, and Kevin (Breanne) Nietering and grand-daughter Averie of Grandville. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.



Ken enjoyed spending time at the family cottage near Baldwin, where he was traveling to when he was involved in a fatal automobile accident. Ken was a deacon at Littlefield Presbyterian Church in Dearborn. He was a beloved son, husband, father and grandfather and will be greatly missed.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Littlefield Presbyterian Church of Dearborn or to the Environmental Interpretive Center at the University of Michigan Dearborn.



A private service will be held at a later date.









