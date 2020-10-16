Kenneth Eugene Batur
Kenneth Eugene Batur, age 71, passed away on October 13, 2020 at Troy Beaumont Hospital. He was born November 24, 1948, the son of Eugene and Frances (Mason) Batur in Chicago, Illinois. After graduating from Wylie E Groves High School he attended Northern Michigan and Macomb Community College receiving his Journeyman's as a machinist. He married his beloved wife Patricia Crouse on April 19, 1969 in Southfield. He was very competitive and enjoyed challenges. Driven by his ambition and desire to provide for his family he opened his own tool and die shop at a young age. This was the first of several successful endeavors. While he was fond of playing sports like golf and hobbies like coin collecting Kenneth really enjoyed working with his hands. Not only was he creative but there was nothing he couldn't fix. He was an avid classic car collector and enjoyed restoring them in "Pop's Garage." Sadly the green Barracuda he once drove as a youth evaded him in later years. In his spare time he was also a skilled pilot and instructor with the Skyhawks R/C Airplane Club in Romeo. Most of all, Kenneth loved spending time with his family and friends and he shall be dearly missed.
He is survived by his wife Patricia of Romeo, loving children Jennifer (David) Dippre of Bloomfield Hills, Kevin Batur of Royal Oak and Bradley (Stacie) Batur of Washington. Also surviving beloved grandchildren Jaqueline, Nicholas, Nolan, and Delaney. Visitation will be held on October 18, 2020 from 2:00-5:00PM. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday at 11:00AM at the funeral home. Burial will be made at Guardian Angel Cemetery in Rochester. Memorial Donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or to Wounded Warrior Project
. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Muir Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center (296 South Main, Romeo, MI 48065.)