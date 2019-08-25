Services
Thayer-Rock Funeral Home
33603 Grand River Ave
Farmington, MI 48335
(248) 474-4131
Kenneth G. Marshall

Kenneth G. Marshall Obituary
Kenneth G. Marshall

Farmington Hills - Kenneth G. Marshall, age 90, of Farmington Hills, passed away peacefully Saturday evening August 17, 2019. Husband of the late Mary A. (Karey), for 65 years; father of 7 children; grandfather of 8; great grandfather of 2; brother of 7. Ken's Funeral Mass was celebrated August 24th, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, Farmington. Please see Thayer-Rock Funeral Home website for additional details.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 25, 2019
