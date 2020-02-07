Services
Christ Church Cranbrook
470 Church Rd
Bloomfield Hills, MI 48304
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
1:00 PM
Christ Church Cranbrook
Bloomfield Hills, MI
Loving husband and father of three children, passed away February 1, 2020, at age 82. He is survived by his wife, Kathy, his children, Mary Ellen Levine (Peter), Charles Myers (Brooke), and Deborah Myers (Eric), and his two grandchildren, Daniel and Aurora.

Ken was born in Haddonfield, NJ. He received his B.A. from Rutgers University and his MBA from the New York University. Ken served in the New Jersey National Guard and US Air Force.

Ken was a successful career management consultant Principal with Touche Ross, Plante & Moran and was a Partner at KPMG. He then established Consulting Resource Associates-CRA which operated for 28 years.

Ken had many passions including his wife and children, boating, fishing and golf. He was a past Director of the Detroit Athletic Club, Detroit Economic Club and Oakland Hills Country Club.

A memorial celebration will be held February 27 at 1 pm at Christ Church Cranbrook, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48304.

Memorial tributes may be made to Camp Burt Shurley and the .



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020
