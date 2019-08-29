|
Kenneth Gajos
Naples, FL - Kenneth Joseph Gajos, age 62, passed away peacefully on August 25, 2019 in Naples, Florida after a long battle with cancer.
Born in Detroit, Michigan Kenny dedicated his career in the automotive industry to Budd Company for 30 years. After retirement, he relocated to Naples, Florida with his loving wife and two daughters.
Survivors include wife Gloria and daughters Kristine Hollingsworth (Ryan) and Ashley Evangelista (Antonio).
Visitation will be held at Hodges Funeral Home, 525 111th Avenue North, Naples, Florida 34108, from 4:00pm-7:00pm on Friday, August 30, 2019. Service will be held at 7:00pm.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 29, 2019