Dr. Kenneth H. Kurjan

Dr. Kenneth H. Kurjan Obituary
Dr. Kenneth H. Kurjan

Traverse City - Dr. Kenneth H. Kurjan, 71, of Traverse City, Michigan, died on October 17, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Dr. Marni Kurjan; Cherished father of Dr. Jonathan Kurjan, Dr. Aaron (Kristy) Kurjan and Emily Kurjan; Loving Pop of Alexander, Brooks and Clementine Kurjan; Dear Brother of Donn (Judie) Kurjan, Richard (the late Patricia) Kurjan and Eric (Lisa) Kurjan; Brother-in-law of Michael (Stacey) Grossfeld; Son-in-law of Beatrice Grossfeld and the late Myer Grossfeld. SERVICE 8:45 A.M. SUNDAY, OCTOBER 20, 2019 AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. Interment at Beth El Memorial Park Cemetery. www.irakaufman.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
