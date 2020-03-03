Services
Fisher Funeral Home - Redford
24501 Five Mile Rd.
Redford, MI 48239
313-535-3030
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Prast
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth H. Prast


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth H. Prast Obituary
Kenneth H. Prast

Beloved and devoted husband of Marilyn J. who preceded him in 2018. Formerly of Redford Twp.

Graduate of Michigan State University. Dearest father of; Sandy (Gary S.) Sloyer, Karen L. (James G.) Wagner & David R. (Michelle A.) Prast. Loving grandfather of; James Wagner, Michael Prast, Kaitlyn Wagner, Ryan & Nicole Prast. Teacher, businessman, church deacon, choir member.

Visitation Friday, Feb. 28 4-8pm at Fisher Funeral Home, 24501 Five Mile Rd, Redford (313) 535-3030. Instate, Saturday at Covenant Community Church, 25800 Student (corner of Beech Daly) Redford 9:30am until time of service 10am. Internment at Roseland Park Cemetery, Berkley.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -