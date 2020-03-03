|
|
Kenneth H. Prast
Beloved and devoted husband of Marilyn J. who preceded him in 2018. Formerly of Redford Twp.
Graduate of Michigan State University. Dearest father of; Sandy (Gary S.) Sloyer, Karen L. (James G.) Wagner & David R. (Michelle A.) Prast. Loving grandfather of; James Wagner, Michael Prast, Kaitlyn Wagner, Ryan & Nicole Prast. Teacher, businessman, church deacon, choir member.
Visitation Friday, Feb. 28 4-8pm at Fisher Funeral Home, 24501 Five Mile Rd, Redford (313) 535-3030. Instate, Saturday at Covenant Community Church, 25800 Student (corner of Beech Daly) Redford 9:30am until time of service 10am. Internment at Roseland Park Cemetery, Berkley.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020