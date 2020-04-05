|
Kenneth J. Barnes
85 years old
May 3, 1934 - April 4, 2020
Beloved husband of the late Phyllis. Loving father of Karen (the late Jeff) Stratton, Bill (Penny) Barnes, Brenda (Randy) Vanderheyden, Sandy (Joe) Boyle, Susan (the late Nino) De Benedetti, Rob (Dawn) Barnes, and Vicki (Dave) Barnes. Proud and loving grandfather of 25 and great grandfather of 12. Predeceased by his parents Joseph and Mary Barnes; and his brother Donald Barnes.
Ken was a graduate of Catholic Central High School and earned his engineering degree at University of Detroit. He was recognized as one of the Technical Pioneers of the airbag and restraints at Chrysler. He balanced his strong work ethic with a great love for the Detroit Lions, Tigers, and Red Wings. He was a diehard fan and enjoyed tailgating with his sons. He was an outstanding pitcher in his youth and his love for the game continued as he coached multiple teams for his children.
He was incredibly generous with his family, but his generosity didn't stop there. He was very committed to his Catholic faith and supported numerous religious organizations, charities and missionary children. Ken always took the call of discipleship and evangelization to heart.
Ken's constant love, support and sense of humor will be greatly missed by his family. His faith and memory will continue to live and touch others through his children and grandchildren. A funeral Mass for Ken will be held at a later date. If you would like to honor Ken's life and memory, please have a Mass said for him or send donations to https://www.stpaulretreat.org. or https://capretreat.org
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020