Kenneth J. Kelly Obituary
Kenneth J. Kelly

Kenneth J. Kelly, of Livonia passed away Monday, October 28, 2019, at age 96. Born December 7, 1922 in Detroit, Michigan the son of Orville and Inger Kelly. Beloved husband of the late Shirley Kelly; loving father of Janet Friedman, the late Ronald, Robert (Christine), Nancy and Carolyn Osolind (Derek); proud grandfather of Erica Friedman-Smit (Christian), Melanie Garza (Robert), Eric Rudd, Alex and Brendan Osolind and Vanessa and Stephanie Sylva; great grandfather of Kaylee Rudd, Bobby and Dominic Garza. Kenneth was a World War II Army veteran and worked as an Art Director. He enjoyed playing the violin, and will be missed by many. The Kelly family will receive guests from 10:00 am until the 12noon Funeral Service, Monday, November 4th at Thayer-Rock Funeral Home Downtown Farmington. Kenneth will be laid to rest next to his wife at Parkview Memorial Park, Livonia. Memorials in honor of Kenneth are suggested to Michigan Humane Society.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019
