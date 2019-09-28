|
Kenneth J. Morris
Phoenix, AZ - Kenneth J. Morris passed peacefully on July 23, 2019 in Phoenix AZ.
Ken was born in Detroit Michigan on 8-23-1928 to the late Gordon and Dorothy Morris.
He was preceded in death by his dear wife of 65 years, Eleanor, his parents, Gordon and Dorothy and his brother Edsel.
Ken is survived by his 4 children, Kathleen, Carol (Ann), Kenneth Jr. (Kate) and Michael (Palm) as well as 6 loving grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren whom he cherished.
He was raised in part, by his Uncle Michael Brown in Venosta, Quebec.
Kenneth graduated from Henry Ford Trade School, and Wayne State University with a B.A. in History. While working full time at Ford Motor Company (18 years) Kenneth attended Law School and became a Lawyer in 1964, graduating with honors. He practiced law for over 50 years, eventually focusing his practice in Probate Law, serving as a Public Administrator in Wayne County working alongside his Daughter, Carol, for over 20 years. He embraced fighting for the underdog in law and in politics.
Ken had many passions; he loved learning and travelled extensively in the US and overseas throughout his life. Ken was an avid reader, who would stay up to the early morning hours finishing a great book. He was very passionate about sports, investing, politics and social justice and had many discussions pertaining to them all. He was always a winner at the blackjack table, had a strategy that worked every time.
To know Ken, was to love Ken. He left quite a mark on so many lives, and will be greatly missed by his loving family and dear friends. Private family services only.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 28, 2019