Kenneth James Whyatt
Romulus - Whyatt, Kenneth James. July 29, 2019. Age 59 of Romulus. Survived by the love of his life Cecilia Rivera. Dear brother of Cheryl (Ted Annis) Whyatt. Dearest uncle of Mekiah and Aleyah Austin. Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents Jim and Betty Whyatt. Kenneth will be deeply missed by family and friends. Visitation Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 2- 8 p.m. at the Taylor Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23750 Goddard Road. (313) 291-1800. In state Friday 9:30 a.m. with a 10:00 a.m. Mass of the Resurrection to follow at St. Alfred Catholic Church, 9350 S. Telegraph Road, Taylor. Donations may be made to . Please share memories and/or leave condolences on Kenneth's guestbook at www.voranfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 31, 2019