Services
Voran Funeral Home - Taylor Chapel
23750 Goddard Road
Taylor, MI 48180
(313) 291-1800
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Voran Funeral Home - Taylor Chapel
23750 Goddard Road
Taylor, MI 48180
View Map
Lying in State
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Alfred Catholic Church
9350 S. Telegraph Road
Taylor, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Alfred Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Whyatt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth James Whyatt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth James Whyatt Obituary
Kenneth James Whyatt

Romulus - Whyatt, Kenneth James. July 29, 2019. Age 59 of Romulus. Survived by the love of his life Cecilia Rivera. Dear brother of Cheryl (Ted Annis) Whyatt. Dearest uncle of Mekiah and Aleyah Austin. Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents Jim and Betty Whyatt. Kenneth will be deeply missed by family and friends. Visitation Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 2- 8 p.m. at the Taylor Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23750 Goddard Road. (313) 291-1800. In state Friday 9:30 a.m. with a 10:00 a.m. Mass of the Resurrection to follow at St. Alfred Catholic Church, 9350 S. Telegraph Road, Taylor. Donations may be made to . Please share memories and/or leave condolences on Kenneth's guestbook at www.voranfuneralhome.com

logo


logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Voran Funeral Home - Taylor Chapel
Download Now