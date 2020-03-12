|
|
Kenneth Jeffrey McCormick "Jeff"
St. Clair Shores - Kenneth Jeffrey McCormick "Jeff", 51, of St. Clair Shores died on Monday, March 9, 2020. He was born on December 20, 1968 to Kenneth (deceased) and Catherine McCormick. Jeff is survived by his beloved wife, Jill McCormick; his two children, Erin Olivia and Emmitt Stephen, and siblings Bonnie (Chuck, deceased) Gunkel, Vicki (Danny) Hernandez, Scott (Shawn) McCormick, and Patrick McCormick. A requiem mass will be said on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 10:00 AM in Assumption Grotto Catholic Church (13770 Gratiot Ave, Detroit, MI). Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 2:00 PM until 8:00 PM in A.H. Peters Funeral Home of Grosse Pointe (20705 Mack Ave, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI). Online condolences may be left at www.ahpeters.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020