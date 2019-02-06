Services
The Dorfman Chapel
30440 W 12 Mile Rd
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
(248) 406-6000
Service
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Resources
- - Died February 4th 2019, at age 84. Beloved husband of Phyllis Katz. Dear father of Lori Tuchklaper and Steven (Jackie) Katz. Loving grandfather of Allie (Joe) Asmann, Zachary Tuchklaper, Rachel, Dani, Kevin and Garrett Katz. Adoring great-grandfather of Liana and Logan Asmann. Devoted brother of the late Donald Katz. Also survived by many other loving family members and friends. SERVICES THURSDAY, 2:00 PM AT THE DORFMAN CHAPEL, FARMINGTON HILLS (248) 406-6000. INTERMENT TO FOLLOW AT ADAT SHALOM MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019
